ZRP Urges Public To Prioritise Children’s Safety As Schools Open For 2025 First Term

5 minutes ago Mon, 13 Jan 2025 14:04:58 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged parents, guardians, school authorities, and the general public to prioritize the safety and security of children as schools reopen for the 2025 First Term on January 14.

In a statement released on Monday afternoon, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of learners during their commute to and from school.

Nyathi also called on transport operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and certified as safe for carrying passengers before transporting children to school. He added:

