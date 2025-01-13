ZRP Urges Public To Prioritise Children’s Safety As Schools Open For 2025 First Term
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged parents, guardians, school authorities, and the general public to prioritize the safety and security of children as schools reopen for the 2025 First Term on January 14.
In a statement released on Monday afternoon, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of learners during their commute to and from school.
Nyathi also called on transport operators to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and certified as safe for carrying passengers before transporting children to school. He added:
Drivers should exercise caution, avoid speeding and above all comply with all road rules and regulations to prevent road traffic accidents.
The Police advises parents and school authorities to ensure that learners do not travel at night, as this can expose them to various risks, including road traffic accidents.
Nyathi also advised school authorities to deposit school fees and tuition-related payments at financial institutions to minimize the risk of robbery and theft, as large sums of cash on school premises can attract criminal attention.
He said that criminals often gather information from individuals close to school staff and authorities, using this to target schools for theft.
Nyathi urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police immediately. They can contact the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, send a WhatsApp message to 0712 800 197, or report any concerns at the nearest police station.
More: Pindula News