Five "Zama Zamas" Deported To Zimbabwe After Getting Wholly Suspended Sentences

5 minutes ago Tue, 14 Jan 2025 07:46:58 GMT

Illegal miners, commonly known as zama zamas in South Africa, who were arrested after being rescued from disused mines in Stilfontein, North West, have appeared in court and received wholly suspended sentences.

As reported by IOL, the second group of illegal miners was sentenced at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on December 31 for illicit mining and violating the Immigration Act.

According to North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the accused include 10 Lesotho nationals, four Mozambicans, and five Zimbabwean undocumented migrants, aged between 20 and 43.

Feedback