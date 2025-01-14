Five "Zama Zamas" Deported To Zimbabwe After Getting Wholly Suspended Sentences
Illegal miners, commonly known as zama zamas in South Africa, who were arrested after being rescued from disused mines in Stilfontein, North West, have appeared in court and received wholly suspended sentences.
As reported by IOL, the second group of illegal miners was sentenced at the Stilfontein Magistrate’s Court on December 31 for illicit mining and violating the Immigration Act.
According to North West provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone, the accused include 10 Lesotho nationals, four Mozambicans, and five Zimbabwean undocumented migrants, aged between 20 and 43.
Each of the accused was sentenced to six months in prison or a R12,000 fine for illegal mining. These sentences are suspended for five years, provided they are not convicted of illegal mining during this period.
Additionally, the miners were sentenced to three months in prison or a R6,000 fine for violating South Africa’s Immigration Act, with this sentence also suspended for five years on the condition of no further violations. Said Mokgwabone:
Following the sentences, the accused were on January 7, 2025, deported to their countries of origin by the Department of Home Affairs. The accused were arrested at Margaret Shaft where they resurfaced in November 2024.
Meanwhile, the Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in North West, Major General Patrick Asaneng, has welcomed the conviction and subsequent deportation of the zama zamas.
Asaneng reiterated that the ongoing “Vala Umgodi” operation will continue to ensure that those who commit crimes are held accountable in accordance with the law.
More: Pindula News