Illegal Mining Obstructing Water Inflows To Umzingwane Dam, Says Coltart

Last Saturday I rode to Mzingwane Dam to go and see for myself what was happening. I was shocked because I rode 40km and I didn’t even see one stream flowing, not one after all that rain. Why? Illegal gold panning! They have dug up our rivers.

Coltart also gave an update on the city’s plans to construct a dam that was proposed in the 1990s. He said:

It is a huge problem, therefore, we have to deal with that but our dams are not sufficient. As council, we are now focused on building the Glass Block Dam. In December I went to Morocco to the African Development Bank. We had a very constructive meeting to try and raise the US$99,9 million to build it up. We are also planning to build a 32km pipeline from Glass to Ncema station. When we do that it is going to change the water situation, not overnight, but it’s going to take two years to build. We all need to be patient. Gwayi-Shangani is fine, but it is long term and to build that 257km pipeline to Bulawayo needs a lot of money, it costs a very small amount to build Glass Block Dam.

