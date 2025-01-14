PTUZ Calls For Unity Among Teachers' Unions

In an interview with NewsDay, PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said teachers’ representatives should meet and discuss the issue, saying teachers are “ill-prepared” for the reopening of schools this Tuesday. Said Zhou:

As PTUZ, we are still in the process of engaging our members and other unions over the course of action to take as a collective.

We are, however, perturbed by the government’s arrogance at a critical time of our education system. Many teachers have, as of now indicated that they are ill-prepared for opening schools and have no money to pay fees for their own children, let alone travel to their respective schools.

All the same, we must learn from history that isolated attempts to address the genuine concerns of teachers will not lead us anywhere.

We call for serious discussions among teachers over a clear-cut way forward, the unity of all teachers across the union divide, and greater collaboration in our actions that can yield more traction.