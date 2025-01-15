Pindula|Search Pindula
CPC Shuts Down Shops For Selling Fake 2kg Sugar Packs

6 minutes agoWed, 15 Jan 2025 14:09:10 GMT
CPC Shuts Down Shops For Selling Fake 2kg Sugar Packs

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has uncovered a syndicate of dishonest businesses in Bindura’s central business district, Mashonaland Central Province, involved in repackaging low-quality, underweight sugar.

The sugar, weighing 1.6kg, was being falsely labelled as 2kg under the brands Star Brand and Sugar Pack, deceiving consumers and shortchanging them. The CPC stated:

These despicable pseudo businesspersons were caught during the ongoing Cabinet directed operation/blitz against business malpractice where CPC conducted inspections in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, Trade Measures Department, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA), the Zimbabwe Republic Police, and the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Preliminary Intelligence information indicates that this business is a major supplier of illegally repacked sugar in the country.

The shop was subsequently closed, the sugar confiscated, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

So far during the ongoing operation, over ninety unscrupulous businesses were prosecuted, and those found guilty of serious offenses have been taken to court to answer to their charges.

Such actions constitute a clear violation of section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:44), which prohibits suppliers from selling or marketing any goods or services unless they meet the mandatory safety and quality standards as prescribed by law.

CPC has urged members of the public with information on where this Star Brand sugar or Sugar Pack is being sold or repacked to report such cases to the Commission through our Hotlines: +263719 176 856 / 861 / 865, Netone tollfree number 08012301, or our call centre number +263 867 701 0043.

More: Pindula News

