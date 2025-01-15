CPC Shuts Down Shops For Selling Fake 2kg Sugar Packs

Preliminary Intelligence information indicates that this business is a major supplier of illegally repacked sugar in the country.

The shop was subsequently closed, the sugar confiscated, and legal proceedings have been initiated against them.

So far during the ongoing operation, over ninety unscrupulous businesses were prosecuted, and those found guilty of serious offenses have been taken to court to answer to their charges.

Such actions constitute a clear violation of section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act (Chapter 14:44), which prohibits suppliers from selling or marketing any goods or services unless they meet the mandatory safety and quality standards as prescribed by law.

CPC has urged members of the public with information on where this Star Brand sugar or Sugar Pack is being sold or repacked to report such cases to the Commission through our Hotlines: +263719 176 856 / 861 / 865, Netone tollfree number 08012301, or our call centre number +263 867 701 0043.

