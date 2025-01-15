Cuban Armoured Vehicles And Fidel Castro's Pistol Donated To African Liberation Museum

A pistol belonging to Fidel Castro, along with other artefacts related to Cuba’s contributions to Africa’s liberation movements, will be part of the donation.

In an interview with EFE, Mumbengegwi said Cuba played a vital role in Africa’s liberation and post-colonial development.

He described the donation as a historic milestone in the enduring relationship between Cuba and Africa, and noted Cuba’s continued support to the continent, particularly Zimbabwe, in areas such as health, education, and international diplomacy.

In July 2022, Mnangagwa sent a delegation to Cuba to discuss cooperation on the African Liberation Museum project, which is part of a larger complex known as Liberation City in Harare.

Cuba’s long-standing friendship with Zimbabwe dates back to the 1970s during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle when ZANU fighters received military training in Cuba.

In the 1980s, Zimbabwean students were sent to Cuba to train as teachers in scientific subjects, and in recent years, Cuban doctors have been deployed to work in Zimbabwe’s hospitals.

The late Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, who was ousted in a military coup in 2017, had a close relationship with Fidel Castro, sharing a communist ideology.

In 2023, the Zimbabwean government honoured Castro by naming a street in Harare after him.

