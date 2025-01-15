Muchinguri-Kashiri To Represent Mnangagwa At Chapo’s Inauguration

12 minutes ago Wed, 15 Jan 2025 05:10:31 GMT

Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the inauguration of Mozambique’s President-Elect, Daniel Chapo, in Maputo on Wednesday, January 15.

Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is standing in for Mnangagwa during his annual leave, also attended the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Mahama in a similar capacity.

She departed for Mozambique on Tuesday and will join several Heads of State and Government at the event.

