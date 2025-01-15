Muchinguri-Kashiri To Represent Mnangagwa At Chapo’s Inauguration
Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri will represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the inauguration of Mozambique’s President-Elect, Daniel Chapo, in Maputo on Wednesday, January 15.
Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is standing in for Mnangagwa during his annual leave, also attended the inauguration of Ghanaian President John Mahama in a similar capacity.
She departed for Mozambique on Tuesday and will join several Heads of State and Government at the event.
Chapo, who is set to become Mozambique’s fifth president since its 1975 independence, will succeed Felipe Nyusi, who completed two terms in office. Both leaders are from the ruling Frelimo party.
The inauguration ceremony will take place at Independence Square in Maputo, the capital.
Zimbabwe and Mozambique share a strong historical bond, rooted in the liberation struggle, during which Mozambique provided crucial rear bases for Zimbabwe’s freedom fighters.
Furthermore, Zimbabwe depends heavily on the Beira Corridor—responsible for 70% of its imports and exports—as well as for energy security through its main fuel supply route.
However, Chapo’s inauguration comes amid political tensions in Mozambique, with the country still grappling with deadly post-election violence and instability following the contested results of the 9 October 2024 elections.
