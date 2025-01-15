In response to the latest attack, Russia’s defence ministry claimed to have intercepted all Western missiles aimed at the Bryansk region and 146 drones outside the war zone, with additional Storm Shadows shot down over the Black Sea. The Russian Defence Ministry:

The actions of the Kyiv regime, supported by its Western curators, will not go unanswered. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543

The Ukrainian General Staff claimed successful strikes on key targets up to 1,100 km inside Russia, hitting oil storage facilities, refineries, chemical plants, and ammunition depots.

These targets included the Kristall Plant and the Bryansk Chemical Plant, known for producing artillery ammunition and components for multiple launch rocket systems.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in November, warned that the conflict in Ukraine was escalating towards a global confrontation, especially after the US and UK allowed Ukraine to strike deep within Russian territory.

The situation remains tense as President-elect Donald Trump calls for a ceasefire and negotiations, casting uncertainty over Washington’s long-term support for Ukraine.

The ongoing war, which began with Russia’s invasion in 2022, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths, millions displaced, and the most severe crisis in Russia-West relations since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962.

The recent drone attack on Saratov and Engels, cities in the Saratov region, resulted in damage to industrial sites and a shift to remote learning for schools.

Ukraine’s General Staff claimed responsibility for hitting an oil depot at an airbase for Russian nuclear bombers, causing a fire that lasted five days.

Ukraine’s drone units and military intelligence were credited with hitting a munitions storage facility at the Engels airbase, targeting guided bombs and missiles. The attacks also led to fires at the Saratov Oil Refinery and the Kazanorgsintez plant.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment