Two Robbers In Court After A String Of Mukuru Booth Heists

Two Harare men, Norest Sasa (39) of Tafara, Mabvuku, and Clive Makofa of Old Tafara, Mabvuku, were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court, facing seven counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The court heard on December 16, 2024, the accused robbed a Mukuru Money transfer booth at Glenview 2 Shopping Centre.

They allegedly fired gunshots, demanding money from the teller, who complied. They ordered the teller to open a cash box containing US$1,839 and R2,350, which they placed into a black satchel.

