Two Robbers In Court After A String Of Mukuru Booth Heists
Two Harare men, Norest Sasa (39) of Tafara, Mabvuku, and Clive Makofa of Old Tafara, Mabvuku, were arraigned before the Harare Magistrates’ Court, facing seven counts of robbery and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
The court heard on December 16, 2024, the accused robbed a Mukuru Money transfer booth at Glenview 2 Shopping Centre.
They allegedly fired gunshots, demanding money from the teller, who complied. They ordered the teller to open a cash box containing US$1,839 and R2,350, which they placed into a black satchel.
Sasa and Makofa then searched one of the clients and stole his brown wallet containing US$950 before escaping in their getaway vehicle, a Black Toyota Mark X, while firing shots into the air to disperse the crowd.
On December 20, 2024, the accused, using the same method, targeted another Mukuru Money Transfer booth at Kamunhu Shopping Centre in Mabvuku, making off with US$1,374 and R22,000.
Their crime spree continued as they robbed the Manyame Complex Mukuru Money Transfer booth, stealing US$5,030 and R18,700, and the Beatrice Mukuru booth in January 2025.
The case was remanded to January 29, 2025, and the accused were advised to seek bail at the High Court.
