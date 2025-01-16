20-Year-Old Man Sodomised By Three Inmates At Bulawayo Prison

According to Prosecutor Dominic Moyo, the incident began when Sinyoro approached the victim, inviting him to sleep closer.

When the victim declined, Sinyoro returned with Ncube, and together they forcibly dragged him to their sleeping area.

Once there, the victim was made to lie on his side, and Chemhere allegedly covered his face with a blanket, pressing him down.

When the victim resisted, Sinyoro reportedly unbuttoned his shirt, and with the assistance of Ncube and Chemhere, forcibly removed his shorts. Sinyoro then proceeded to sodomize the victim.

After the assault, when the victim managed to free himself, the trio allegedly offered him rice and beans, possibly in an attempt to appease him.

INcube has a prior conviction for malicious damage to property and is scheduled to complete his sentence on February 1, 2025.

Chemhere was previously convicted of unlawful entry in aggravating circumstances, while Sinyoro had recently completed a 30-day sentence for theft and was arrested while leaving prison.

The three men were remanded in custody and are set to appear again on January 25 for their trial. They are represented by lawyer Takunda Chipisa. More: Pindula News

