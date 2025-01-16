Banks Can't Seize Land From Farmers With Title Deeds, Says Tagwirei

The land belongs to the Government, it does not belong to the bank. If you look at the total value of this land that we are talking about, the actual value is around US$20 billion. There is no bank that can give a mortgage for that land.

So what the banks are merely doing is administering the mortgage that this farmer is going to get (through Government) on that piece of land. The ultimate owner of this land still remains Government, it’s not the bank that owns it.

When the bank is ‘repossessing’ this land for whatever reason, maybe the farmer has failed to pay, remember that the owner is still the Government… ok? They (banks) will have to consult Government, obviously, when they are doing that process.

One of the things that you must understand is that these farmers are supposed to be commercial farmers, not subsistence farmers.

When you were applying to get that piece of land, you were saying I want to be a commercial farmer.

And the risks that are associated with being a commercial farmer are that you must make sure that you work the land so that you are able to pay back.