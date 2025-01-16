Marry Mubaiwa's Request For Stay Of Prosecution To Be Heard On Friday

The judge indicated that the investigation outcomes would help determine whether Mubaiwa’s prosecution should be halted. Said Mtetwa (via NewZimbabwe.com):

There was a case management today…there are investigations which the judge said were necessary to be done before he can decide whether or not our application of permanent stay should succeed or not. So when we were last in court, he said we should agree that the investigation should proceed, and we exchanged correspondence and agreed on the issues and sent the issues to the prosecution department on 12 December. Unfortunately, for some reason, they did not upload it or scan and send it to the judge although it was an agreed document. So we are coming back on Friday 10 so that the judge can be updated on where we are with that process.

Mubaiwa, who has been battling poor health for over five years, is unable to stand trial or provide instructions to her lawyer due to her condition.

She suffers from lymphoedema, a disease that has caused her to lose both of her limbs. As a result, the former model is now confined to a wheelchair.

Mubaiwa is facing serious charges, including attempting to kill Chiwenga while he was critically ill and hospitalized in South Africa.

She is also accused of money laundering. However, her trial has been delayed, largely due to her ongoing health issues.

