South African Police End Rescue Operation At Abandoned Gold Mine, 78 Bodies Retrieved

The victims were suspected to have died of starvation or dehydration, although no official cause of death has been released.

The death toll is likely higher, as a community group reported retrieving nine bodies before the police operation started.

There have also been reports of an unconfirmed number of bodies and survivors being brought out sporadically during other community-led rescue efforts since last year.

The surprise announcement ending the operation came a day after the police minister said it would likely last until at least next week.

Maj.-Gen. Patrick Asaneng, the acting police commissioner for North West province, said rescuers would do a final sweep of the mine on Thursday.

The South African government’s decision last year to try to force out the miners by cutting off their food and other supplies was criticized by civic groups, who argued that the government’s refusal to stage a rescue sooner effectively left the miners to die of starvation or dehydration.

Some of the survivors were badly emaciated and barely able to walk, requiring assistance to reach ambulances.

All of them will be arrested and charged with illegal mining and trespassing, according to the police.

The revelation of this incident has sparked outrage, with South Africa’s second-biggest political party calling for an independent inquiry to determine “why the situation was allowed to get so badly out of hand.”

Authorities have maintained that they were carrying out their mandate to “combat criminality” in the country.

Police reported seizing gold, explosives, firearms, and over $2 million in cash during the operation. The majority of the miners were foreign nationals from Mozambique, Zimbabwe, and Lesotho, and were in South Africa illegally.

The government has taken a hardline stance on these miners who are often part of criminal syndicates and responsible for stealing more than US$1 billion in gold each year.

