ZACC Arrests Two Police Officers Demanding Bribe From Pirate Taxi Driver

Under this pretext, the driver drove to the ZACC offices, parked outside the gate, and entered the premises, leaving the accused officers waiting under a tree across the road.

The driver then reported the matter to ZACC officials, who set a trap. However, the police officers had already disappeared from the area.

The driver, accompanied by a ZACC investigation officer posing as his employer, returned to the CBD, where Chiponda and Mutsago approached and entered the vehicle. They accused the driver of deceiving them and insisted on their demand.

The ZACC investigation officer successfully negotiated for the bribe amount to be reduced to US$20. The two police officers then instructed the driver to drive towards the civic centre, where they followed to collect the bribe.

When ZACC reinforcement approached, Chiponda and Mutsago dropped the money and attempted to flee, but they were quickly apprehended.

The two police officers were granted bail and are scheduled to appear in court again on January 25, 2025, to face charges related to the attempted bribery.

