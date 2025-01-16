ZACC Arrests Two Police Officers Demanding Bribe From Pirate Taxi Driver
Two police officers stationed in Mutare, Dudzai Jennifer Chiponda (47) and Glynislynn Mutsago (38), have been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a pirate taxi driver and then attempting to flee from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officers.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident occurred on January 07, 2025. Chiponda and Mutsago arrested an illegal taxi driver for operating in the Mutare Central Business District and demanded a bribe of US$90 to release the vehicle.
The driver pleaded that he did not have the required amount and requested to go to his employer’s residence to collect the money.
Under this pretext, the driver drove to the ZACC offices, parked outside the gate, and entered the premises, leaving the accused officers waiting under a tree across the road.
The driver then reported the matter to ZACC officials, who set a trap. However, the police officers had already disappeared from the area.
The driver, accompanied by a ZACC investigation officer posing as his employer, returned to the CBD, where Chiponda and Mutsago approached and entered the vehicle. They accused the driver of deceiving them and insisted on their demand.
The ZACC investigation officer successfully negotiated for the bribe amount to be reduced to US$20. The two police officers then instructed the driver to drive towards the civic centre, where they followed to collect the bribe.
When ZACC reinforcement approached, Chiponda and Mutsago dropped the money and attempted to flee, but they were quickly apprehended.
The two police officers were granted bail and are scheduled to appear in court again on January 25, 2025, to face charges related to the attempted bribery.
More: Pindula News