Fraudster Impersonates VID Staff, Demands Payment From Prospective Drivers

It has come to the attention of the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) that a fraudster with the following Econet numbers — 0779 171 199 and 0783 123 505 — is sending text messages to prospective drivers advising them that their driver’s licences are ready for collection.

He interchanges the following names – Mr Moyo, Mr Sibanda, Mr Nkomo or Mr Dube from VID Eastlea.

Once the victims arrive in Harare, he directs them to deposit US$50 into either OneMoney, whose details are 0715 107 676 or 0715 107 468 and Ecocash 0786 721 613.

Once the money is deposited, he then blocks the victim. The public has been urged to be vigilant and report such incidents to the nearest police station.

Secondly, do not deposit any money into an account provided by a stranger. Report to the nearest police station if you are texted by any of the above listed numbers to help the Zimbabwe Republic Police to apprehend the fraudsters.