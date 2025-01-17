How To View ZIMSEC November 2024 OLevel Results Online

How to view results online

Visit ZIMSEC’s Results Portal on this link: https://dcmv4.zimsec.co.zw/

If you are not already registered click where it says “register new user”. You’ll then land on a page where you can fill out the Consent by Candidate, Guardian or Parent. Once registered return to the home page and enter your username and password. You should be able to see the student’s ZIMSEC O-Level results online

Frequently Asked Questions

What if the website is not opening?

Because there are many people opening the website at the same, the website can get very slow and might refuse to open completely. Just try again a different time. Trying at night is also helpful as less people will be trying to open it. Eventually you should be able to get in.

The website says I’m already registered but I haven’t registered

It is possible that someone in your family or relatives registered for you. Try checking with family members in case someone has already checked or asked other people to help.

I didn’t finish paying my school fees, can I still see my results?

Yes. The results portal is managed by ZIMSEC and not by the school so as long as you wrote your exams, the results will be there.

___

Have any other questions? Please post in the comments below and we will try to get a response for you.

Tags

Leave a Comment