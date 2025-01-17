Retail Sector In Zimbabwe Overrun By Foreign Nationals

The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment No. 20 of 2013 prohibits foreign nationals from owning or operating retail shops, reserving these rights exclusively for Zimbabwean citizens.

Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raji Modi told Business Times that some retail outlets operated by foreign nationals in Zimbabwe violate the law. Said Modi:

We have a problem with foreign nationals from the region operating our local retail shops and it is not only them, there are the Chinese also who are in the retail sector because they are not supposed to be doing so, the retail sector is only reserved for Zimbabwean citizens. Unfortunately, they are using our local Zimbabwean names or workers’ names to obtain licenses and they are doing it illegally.

Modi said the Ministry has engaged relevant authorities, including ZIMRA, to develop a strategy for addressing the illegal operations in the retail sector, which are having a significant negative impact on the country’s economy.

Former ZANU PF Harare provincial political commissar who once served as Harare South MP Shadreck Mashayamombe said:

At least 90% of these tuckshops are owned by foreign nationals. They have destroyed all the big supermarkets in our country. OK Zimbabwe is seriously struggling as the biggest employer in the grocery retail business. In these tuck-shops, our local brothers and sisters are used as loaders and other menial work. These people don’t pay tax and the question is who is protecting these people? I am not xenophobic and I will never be one but we cannot destroy what we have, our brothers must follow our laws.

Foreign-owned tuckshops are reportedly conducting transactions primarily in United States dollars, deliberately avoiding the use of the local currency, the ZiG.

Meanwhile, a senior government official, speaking to Business Times, claimed that many refugees, reportedly fleeing Tongogara Camp in Manicaland Province, have flooded the streets of Harare, where they are allegedly engaged in money laundering activities.

