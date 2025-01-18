Government Cannot Issue Title Deeds For Farms Without Constitutional Amendment - Mahere

However, Mahere argued that, at present, no law empowers the state to issue title deeds for agricultural land. She expressed her views on social media:

At law, there are only 3 methods by which one can hold, use or occupy state land. These are by way of an offer letter, a permit or a lease.

There is no law that empowers the state to give out title deeds for agricultural land. The Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act says this expressly.

Ownership in state land vests in the State by operation of law in terms of section 72(4) of the Constitution.

All the previously held title deeds for this land were endorsed accordingly. Check the Deeds Office.

How would you purport to undo all that and start issuing new title deeds? There’s no legal mechanism by which such conveyancing can validly take place.

In short, it would be unconstitutional to alienate the land in the manner suggested. You would have to repeal section 72 of the Constitution in its entirety and effectively reverse everything you were trying to do during the Land Reform Program.

You’d have to amend the Constitution to create this imagined security of tenure. Stop lying to yourselves and the public.