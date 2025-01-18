Sanyati Businessman Allegedly Kills Wife And Cousin Over Infidelity

8 minutes ago Sat, 18 Jan 2025 07:30:29 GMT

Thulani Ncube (42), a businessman from Sanyati in Kadoma District, Mashonaland West Province, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murders of his wife and cousin.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Ncube is facing two counts of murder after allegedly shooting his wife, Nyengeterai Chakauya (42), and his cousin, Canaan Shumba, with a Star Pistol following an argument.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Nyimo Business Centre in Sanyati. Police have confirmed the details of the case:

