Sanyati Businessman Allegedly Kills Wife And Cousin Over Infidelity
Thulani Ncube (42), a businessman from Sanyati in Kadoma District, Mashonaland West Province, has been arrested in connection with the alleged murders of his wife and cousin.
According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Ncube is facing two counts of murder after allegedly shooting his wife, Nyengeterai Chakauya (42), and his cousin, Canaan Shumba, with a Star Pistol following an argument.
The incident occurred on Thursday at Nyimo Business Centre in Sanyati. Police have confirmed the details of the case:
Investigations by the Police revealed that the suspect had a longstanding dispute with his wife over infidelity issues.
