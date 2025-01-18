Zimbabwean Embassy Begins Verification Of Illegal Miners Who Perished In South African Mine

In a statement, Hamadziripi said that the Zimbabwean Embassy is working to determine if any Zimbabwean nationals are among the deceased. He said:

The Embassy wishes to inform members of the public that it is working closely with the South African government to identify and verify the nationalities of the alleged Zimbabwe nationals retrieved from the Buffelsfontein Mine in Stilfontein, North West Province under the ongoing rescue operations. Further to screening the 465 alleged undocumented Zimbabwe nationals currently in South African Police Service (SAPS) custody, the Embassy is seeking to establish whether there are any Zimbabwe nationals among 87 deceased individuals retrieved at the shaft, whose identities and nationalities are yet to be established.

Hamadziripi said the embassy is working to identify the deceased individuals through Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing of their relatives.

He urged Zimbabweans who believe their relatives might be among those rescued from the mine disaster in Stilfontein to urgently contact the Consulate in Johannesburg.

Those with information can reach the Consulate through the Hotline/Emergency Line at +27610373400 or visit the Consulate in person at 20 Ernest Oppenheimer Avenue, Bruma, Johannesburg.

Hamadziripi also assured that the Government of Zimbabwe is making arrangements to assist with the repatriation of remains once they are positively identified as Zimbabwean nationals.

On Friday night, the Zimbabwean Consul-General in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, reported that 10 Zimbabweans who had been rescued appeared in court and were fined R15,000 (or given a six-month jail sentence, wholly suspended) for illegal mining. These people were deported earlier in the week.

