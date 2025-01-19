CCC MP, Councillor Found Not Guilty In Attempted Murder Case

They were charged with three counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property under various sections of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The complainants in the case were Cyril Nyauchi, Artwell Marwa, and Spencer Mudarikwa, all members of ZANU PF.

Prosecutors alleged that Nyauchi and Marwa were assaulted by CCC members while distributing food to ruling party election agents at polling stations in Sunningdale between August 23 and 24, 2023.

The complainants were reportedly travelling in a Toyota Spacio when they were allegedly blocked by the accused and 10 others at the intersection of Seke and Boshoff Roads in Sunningdale.

The CCC members were said to have been in a convoy consisting of various vehicles, including a Toyota Noah, Toyota Mark X, commuter omnibus, Honda Fit, and two other vehicles.

While Jessub and others allegedly disembarked and attacked the complainants, Kademaunga, Mashozhera, and Munhuweyi remained in their cars. T

he CCC members were accused of shattering the windows of the complainants’ vehicle and assaulting Nyauchi with truncheons, iron bars, small axes, and sjamboks, leaving him with severe injuries.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, the accused were also charged with malicious damage to property, with prosecutors alleging that the complainants lost property valued at US$15,600, including tyres, a fuel jerry can, and mobile phones, during the incident.

Magistrate Chivasa acquitted Kademaunga and her co-accused at the close of the prosecution’s case.

Their lawyers, Tapiwa Muchineripi and Harrison Nkomo of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, argued that there was no evidence linking the accused to the alleged crimes.

