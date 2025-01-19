Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini Cancels Planned Wedding With Third Fiancée

However, in a letter to Dr Nonhlanhla Mkhize, the KwaZulu-Natal government’s director general, dated 18 January 2025, the king stated that the wedding would no longer take place.

He cited reasons beyond the control of the royal house as the cause for the cancellation.

The letter further elaborates on the situation, though specific details were not disclosed.

I write to formally instruct the immediate withdrawal of all benefits and security detail previously assigned to Ms. Nomzamo Myeni. Due to reasons beyond the control of the Royal House, the traditional wedding ceremonies involving Ms. Myeni have been called off. As a result, it has become necessary to terminate all associated arrangements. The following actions must be implemented without delay: 1. Withdrawal of Benefits: Effective immediately, any benefits, allowances, or privileges granted to Ms. Myeni must be ceased. 2. Security Detail: The security detail assigned to Ms. Myeni is to be withdrawn by no later than 11:00 AM on 19 January 2025. I trust that your office will facilitate the implementation of these directives promptly and ensure that all necessary measures are taken to finalize this matter.

Queen Ntokozo Mayisela has warned that if King Misuzulu kaZwelithini proceeds with his wedding to his third fiancée, Nomzamo Myeni, he would be committing bigamy—an offence involving a married person marrying someone else.

For over two centuries, Zulu kings have practised polygamy, with multiple marriages being culturally accepted. However, Queen Mayisela seeks to challenge this longstanding tradition.

In her court papers, she argues that her civil marriage to the king prohibits him from taking another wife, making the planned wedding to Myeni unlawful.

Cultural expert, Professor Musa Zulu, has weighed in on the issue. Speaking to EWN, Zulu said that the situation is complex and involves both legal and cultural considerations. Said Zulu:

The king being married to kaMayisela in a civil marriage, cannot take a second wife, even by customary law. They can, however, have the event, it’s just that it will be impossible to register that marriage without divorcing the first wife, so the legal system at the moment favours kaMayisela.

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has served Queen Ntokozo Mayisela with divorce papers, to which she has responded by filing a notice to defend.

