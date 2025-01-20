Gutu Man Accused Of Abusing Daughter And Fathering Her Two Children

The abused daughter, now 25 years old, has been taken to a relative’s house where she stays alone with her two kids.

Her two young sisters, witnesses to the case, were also removed from home for fear of physical abuse by their violent father.

The case happened in Chawira Village. The Mirror reported they cannot disclose the father’s name to protect the abused girl’s identity.

Villagers complained that the two witnesses, both in form four, have not returned home to start school since it opened this week.

They urged the Police and ZGC to speed up investigations so the children’s lives could return to normal.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana director, Ekenia Chifamba, said it was improper for the abused girl and her sisters to stay with relatives.

She said the Department of Social Welfare should take over the case and find safe places for the children to live. Chifamba said:

I am rather put aback by the fact that these children have been given to relatives to take care of them. The Department of Social Welfare should have taken over such a case because they are qualified to deal with such matters. The abused girl and even her little sisters may end up with health issues.

The accused father denied the allegations in a telephone interview with The Mirror. However, village head Patrick Madziva confirmed the case and said the girl had been abused since she was 16. She now has two children aged eight and four years old. Madziva said:

Yes, the girl was abused since she was 16 years. Her little sisters are in hiding because of fear of the father who is known for being violent.

Madziva said the issue was the talk of the community, and a report to the local Police post yielded nothing.

The accused’s elder brother also confirmed the case to The Mirror, saying it was a family decision to remove the abused girl from home after incessant reports of the rape.

The accused’s wife also told The Mirror that she found her husband sleeping with the girl on several occasions.

