14-Year-Old Girl Attains Five O-Level Passes Through Home Schooling
Fourteen-year-old Vicky Moyo has achieved an impressive milestone by passing five out of six O-level subjects in the 2024 ZIMSEC exams through homeschooling, online resources, and tutoring, reported the Chronicle.
Vicky left Sizane High School at 13 to pursue her O-levels. With support from her mother, Lindiwe Sithole, and educators at Entumbane High School, she prepared for subjects like Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Combined Science, and English.
She earned a B in Combined Science, Cs in Mathematics, English, and Chemistry, and a D in Biology.
Vicky credited her success to her teachers and resources from ZimInclusive Learning, saying:
The encouragement from my mother and a network of dedicated educators has proven that with the right support, success is attainable at any age.
After dropping out of formal school at Form Two, Vicky began extra lessons in April 2024. Her tutors kept her motivated. She remarked:
They have been my rock throughout my O-level exams. Without them, I would have given up along the way. I am also grateful for the free online lessons I received from Mr Melulwazi Dlamini, founder of ZimInclusive. The resources he offered were invaluable and all for free.
Ms Sithole, a strong advocate for homeschooling, expressed pride in Vicky’s achievement. She said:
If you can, try it. It can make a difference. I didn’t hesitate to support my daughter in this new method of learning.
She was assessed by teachers from Entumbane High School before being allowed to drop out of formal education completely.
Homeschooling in Zimbabwe is relatively uncommon but has been gaining traction in recent years. While traditional schooling remains the norm, some parents opt for homeschooling for various reasons.
The availability of online learning platforms and educational materials has made homeschooling more feasible for families.