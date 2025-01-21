Man (35) Arrested For Testing His 10-Year-Old Daughter's Virginity

6 minutes ago Tue, 21 Jan 2025 09:34:40 GMT

A 35-year-old man from Nhlabithini Village 5 in Inyathi, Matabeleland North Province, has been arrested for allegedly inserting his finger into his 10-year-old daughter’s private parts to test her virginity, reported NewsDay.

The man, whose identity is withheld to protect the victim, appeared before regional magistrate Joseph Mabeza and pleaded not guilty to aggravated indecent assault. He has been remanded in custody until January 30.

According to the prosecutor, the incident occurred on an unknown date. The accused returned home and instructed his daughter to prepare food.

Feedback