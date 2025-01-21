Public Advised To Ignore Fake NRZ Training Ad On Social Media

A fake advert on NRZ Train Driver course asking people to submit applications through a Gmail account and make payments to an Ecocash account is circulating on social media. The suspected scammer is using the name Tatenda Ruze and phone number +263782406319.

Do not engage with this scammer or provide any personal or financial information.

The NRZ advises members of the public that it does not use free email services such as Gmail accounts for official communications while payments are channelled through bank accounts in NRZ’s name.

The NRZ will never ask people to pay for service through personal mobile phone numbers.

The NRZ urges people who have responded to the fake advert and paid money to report to the nearest police station.