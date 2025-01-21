Public Advised To Ignore Fake NRZ Training Ad On Social Media
The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has denied involvement in a fake viral train driver training advert. The ad asked for applications via Gmail and payments through Ecocash.
After the advert, featuring Tatenda Ruze’s phone number circulated on social media, the NRZ responded.
In their statement, the NRZ urged the public not to engage with the scammer or share personal or financial information. The NRZ said:
A fake advert on NRZ Train Driver course asking people to submit applications through a Gmail account and make payments to an Ecocash account is circulating on social media. The suspected scammer is using the name Tatenda Ruze and phone number +263782406319.
Do not engage with this scammer or provide any personal or financial information.
The NRZ advises members of the public that it does not use free email services such as Gmail accounts for official communications while payments are channelled through bank accounts in NRZ’s name.
The NRZ will never ask people to pay for service through personal mobile phone numbers.
The NRZ urges people who have responded to the fake advert and paid money to report to the nearest police station.
Last week, the Civil Vehicle Registry (CVR) warned about a fraudster posing as a Vehicle Inspectorate Department (VID) employee in Eastlea, Harare.
The CVR revealed the suspect sent text messages to prospective drivers, claiming their licenses were ready and requesting a $50 payment.
Victims were instructed to send money via EcoCash or OneMoney. After payment, the fraudster blocked communication, leaving victims without licenses or contact options.