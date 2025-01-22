12-Year-Old Zimbabwean Boy Passes Four Cambridge O-Level Subjects

He dreams of becoming a chartered accountant and is currently studying for an ACCA diploma while also doing his Advanced Level studies. Divine said:

I decided to skip Form One after realising that the route was too long to get to Form Four. With the support of my parents, I then started homeschooling, preparing for the O-Level exams. I didn't want some of the subjects which were not in line with my dream of becoming a Chartered Accountant. With the support of my father, mother, teacher, Lesley and Banda, it went very well. I also used video learning as well as using the internet. To imagine sitting for four years, I said no. Maud (Chifamba) inspired me and I had to invest in homeschooling which paid off. It was difficult in the first place but, with the support I got I pushed. I only failed Maths and English. I read six hours per day and I have time to socialise but not as the other kids. I want to be my own boss at some stage after I gain experience at an audit firm.

Maud Chifamba is a Zimbabwean accountant and academic prodigy who made headlines by becoming the youngest university student in Africa at the age of 14.

Meanwhile, Divine’s mother Pauline, who is a marketing expert, said:

He comes from a pool of academics and we teased him to also follow in the footsteps of people like Maud Chifamba. We had to push him to work on his own so that he also became someone who didn’t have to wait for four years to finish Ordinary Level. He is a resourceful person, he reads a lot of stuff and we support him with more content. We are happy that he passed because to us it was not a loss since we wanted him to just try it.

His father Denmark, who is an accountant and a former banker, said:

He believed in himself after offering him that he could do this. As parents, we saw potential in him and helped him pursue what he wanted. After the first term, we advised him to drop out of Form One since he was complaining that the subjects were not inclined to his dream. He is studying for a diploma in ACCA as well as simultaneously doing his A-Level. We have a culture of reading in our family and he picked it from there but we want him to pursue his dreams with our support. We believe in knowledge rather than results and I am happy that he managed to score this big. It means he can do better if he reads again.

