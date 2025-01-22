52 Zimbabwean Students Awarded Chinese Government Scholarships

Sibanda said the programme aims to help students from poor backgrounds who cannot afford higher education. He said:

It is impressive to note that the programme is very inclusive in its design as it targets students from poor backgrounds who cannot afford tertiary education and those with an urge to acquire culture, knowledge and skills in China. The programme resonates well with Zimbabwe's ideology and inclusive policy of leaving no one and no place behind in nation-building.

Ambassador Ding said that China appreciates its relationship with Zimbabwe, adding that this partnership has led to positive outcomes and many benefits for Zimbabwe. He said:

The friendship between China and Zimbabwe remains strong, exemplified by diverse projects focused on educational exchanges, technology transfer, and more. This strong, friendly and cooperative relationship has yielded positive results and significant benefits for Zimbabwe. For many years, China has been Zimbabwe’s largest source of investment and a major trading partner.

According to The Sunday Mail, since 2021, China has offered more than 100 scholarships to Zimbabwean students.

