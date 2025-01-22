Christian Leaders Warn Mnangagwa Term Extension Would Be A Constitutional Coup

The call to extend the Presidential Term Limits and postpone the 2028 elections is an invitation for the President to be a coconspirator in overthrowing the Constitution of the Country which the President is elected to uphold, respect and defend. The Church takes relief from the consistent remarks made by His Excellency on several occasions where he has repeatedly affirmed his commitment to uphold the Constitution of Zimbabwe by committing not to extend his Presidency beyond the Constitutional and legal limits. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 The President’s pronouncements have always been clear and a significant step towards reinforcing the gains of the liberation struggle, good governance, democratic norms and promoting national peace and unity. We believe His Excellency intends to remain true to his oath to uphold, defend and respect both the Constitution and the Law in letter and spirit.

The ZHOCD reiterated its call for President Mnangagwa to uphold the constitutional term limits and support a peaceful transition of power in 2028, following free, fair, and credible elections.

The group warned that the proposal to extend presidential term limits could severely undermine public trust in Zimbabwe’s electoral processes and destabilize the country, especially at a time when unity and peace are crucial for economic and social transformation.

In response to these concerns, the ZHOCD urged the President to respect the Constitution and ensure that elections are held in 2028, facilitating a smooth transition of power.

The ZHOCD also called on all Zimbabweans to unite in support of the country’s constitutional integrity and prioritize the nation’s well-being.

Further, the group called for the Government to implement necessary electoral reforms and promote multi-party democracy in preparation for the 2028 elections.

The churches urged Members of Parliament to strengthen constitutionalism by fulfilling their oversight role, ensuring that the Executive respects and defends the Constitution, including adherence to presidential term limits.

The ZHOCD also urged all political parties to commit to upholding the Constitution and laws of Zimbabwe.

