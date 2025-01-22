Seven Suspects Arrested In US$12,000 Southerton Heist

4 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 05:55:06 GMT

Police have confirmed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, January 20, 2025, at around 02:20 AM at a company in Southerton, Harare.

The suspects made off with a safe containing US$12,000 in cash, a Nissan NP300 motor vehicle, a Closed Circuit Television Video Digital Recorder, an HP laptop, and other valuables.

Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, identified the suspects as Tapiwanashe Bakasa (30), Rodgers Magreen (28), Tinashe Thompson (30), Tatenda Mashayamombe (29), Peter Mahwite (49), Anymore Gatsi (38), and Wilson Masvosve (35). Added Commissioner Nyathi:

Feedback