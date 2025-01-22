Seven Suspects Arrested In US$12,000 Southerton Heist
Police have confirmed the arrest of seven suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, January 20, 2025, at around 02:20 AM at a company in Southerton, Harare.
The suspects made off with a safe containing US$12,000 in cash, a Nissan NP300 motor vehicle, a Closed Circuit Television Video Digital Recorder, an HP laptop, and other valuables.
Zimbabwe Republic Police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, identified the suspects as Tapiwanashe Bakasa (30), Rodgers Magreen (28), Tinashe Thompson (30), Tatenda Mashayamombe (29), Peter Mahwite (49), Anymore Gatsi (38), and Wilson Masvosve (35). Added Commissioner Nyathi:
The stolen vehicle was recovered dumped at the corner of Robert Mugabe and Julius Nyerere, Harare Central Business District.
On 20th January 2025 in the afternoon, detectives from CID Homicide received information that the suspects had driven the stolen vehicle to a house along Mutatarimbo Road, Mufakose before dumping it in Harare Central Business District.
The detectives tracked the suspects to Mufakose resulting in the arrest of Tapiwanashe Bakasa and the recovery of the safe with various company documents and Closed Circuit Television Video Digital Recorder.
Police said Tapiwanashe Bakasa implicated Rodgers Magreen, leading to his arrest in Stoneridge, Harare, and the recovery of US$1,565 in cash and an HP laptop.
Rodgers Magreen then implicated Tinashe Thompson, who was arrested at Chibwe Shopping Centre, Stoneridge, Harare.
Subsequently, detectives recovered a Unique Pistol with an empty magazine, pepper spray, an okapi knife, US$800 in cash, and a motorcycle which the suspect allegedly bought for US$1,200 using the stolen funds.
According to Nyathi, the other suspects, Tatenda Mashayamombe, Peter Mahwite, Anymore Gatsi, and Wilson Masvosve, were arrested in Mbare on the same day.