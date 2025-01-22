Sikhala Claims US$1.2 Million In Damages For Wrongful Arrest
Opposition politician Job Sikhala is suing the State for US$1.2 million in damages over unlawful detention and prosecution, reported NewsDay.
Harare magistrate Feresu Chakanyuka had convicted Sikhala of communicating falsehoods through his Facebook page, risking public disorder, but the charge was later quashed by the High Court last year.
Sikhala filed the lawsuit through his lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.
In his summons filed at the High Court, Sikhala cited police officers Morgan Chafa and Davison Ngezi, prosecutor Anesu Chirenje, magistrate Chakanyuka, ZRP Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba, Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and Finance Ministry secretary George Guvamatanga as the first to seventh respondents, respectively. Part of the summons read:
The plaintiff’s claim against you jointly and severally, one paying the other to be absolved, is for damages arising from unlawful arrest and detention, malicious prosecution, and wrongful conviction in the sum of US$1 235 000 payable in the lawful local currency at the prevailing rate on the date of payment.
The claim includes US$500,000 for pain and suffering resulting from Sikhala’s unlawful arrest, malicious prosecution, and conviction.
Sikhala is also demanding US$350,000 for unlawful detention and US$250,000 for contumelia.
Additionally, Sikhala is seeking US$100,000 for emotional trauma and stress and US$35,000 for legal fees.