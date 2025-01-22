Sikhala Claims US$1.2 Million In Damages For Wrongful Arrest

10 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 06:52:24 GMT

Opposition politician Job Sikhala is suing the State for US$1.2 million in damages over unlawful detention and prosecution, reported NewsDay.

Harare magistrate Feresu Chakanyuka had convicted Sikhala of communicating falsehoods through his Facebook page, risking public disorder, but the charge was later quashed by the High Court last year.

Sikhala filed the lawsuit through his lawyer, Harrison Nkomo, of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

