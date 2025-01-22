Two Arrested Over R158 000, US$9 300 Heist

8 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 08:34:57 GMT

Police in Bulawayo have arrested two men, Nkiwane Nomzamo (42) and Taurai Alfred (43), in connection with a robbery in which R158,160.00 and US$9,339.00 in cash were stolen from the Bulawayo Central Business District on January 14, 2025.

The suspects were apprehended in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.

Police believe that Alfred, a former security guard at the headquarters of the company that was robbed, provided inside information and masterminded the robbery.

