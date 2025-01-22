Two Arrested Over R158 000, US$9 300 Heist
Police in Bulawayo have arrested two men, Nkiwane Nomzamo (42) and Taurai Alfred (43), in connection with a robbery in which R158,160.00 and US$9,339.00 in cash were stolen from the Bulawayo Central Business District on January 14, 2025.
The suspects were apprehended in Nkulumane, Bulawayo.
Police believe that Alfred, a former security guard at the headquarters of the company that was robbed, provided inside information and masterminded the robbery.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the robbery occurred shortly after the complainant had collected the money from a gaming outlet in Bulawayo and was en route to the company’s headquarters in Harare. Added Commissioner Nyathi:
On 20th January 2025, detectives from CID Homicide, Bulawayo received information which linked the suspects to the robbery incident.
The detectives acted on the information leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of ZAR 3 600.00 and USD 40.00 cash.
Investigations by the detectives established that Taurai Alfred who was once a security guard at the gaming company’s headquarters in Harare provided inside information and masterminded the robbery.
Nyathi reiterated the ZRP’s call for companies and individuals to be vigilant and avoid carrying large sums of money.
He also expressed gratitude to the public for providing valuable information that led to the arrest of the suspects.
Nyathi encouraged the public to report any criminal activity by contacting the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631 or via WhatsApp at 0712 800 197.