ZNCC Frets Over The Scarcity Of USD Sellers On Interbank Market

6 minutes ago Wed, 22 Jan 2025 11:24:47 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) has raised concerns regarding the scarcity of United States dollar sellers on the Willing Buyer Willing Seller (WBWS) platform.

This shortage, they argue, is hindering the productive sector’s ability to perform optimally.

In January 2024, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) transitioned from the Foreign Exchange Auction System to the WBWS model, envisaging it as a more accurate reflection of the market exchange rate.

Feedback