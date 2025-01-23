CBZ Abandons Pursuit Of FMHL Shares After Regulatory Block

4 minutes ago Thu, 23 Jan 2025 06:43:25 GMT

CBZ Holdings Limited (CBZ) has decided to stop pursuing more shares in First Mutual Holdings Limited (FMHL) after the Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) blocked the move.

In December 2024, the CTC blocked CBZ from buying more shares in FMHL because they were concerned it would create too much market power for CBZ, which could harm competition.

CBZ already owned 36.22% of FMHL after buying 31.22% shares from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) in September 2023. At that time, NSSA had a 65.53% stake in FMHL.

