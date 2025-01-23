CBZ Abandons Pursuit Of FMHL Shares After Regulatory Block
CBZ Holdings Limited (CBZ) has decided to stop pursuing more shares in First Mutual Holdings Limited (FMHL) after the Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) blocked the move.
In December 2024, the CTC blocked CBZ from buying more shares in FMHL because they were concerned it would create too much market power for CBZ, which could harm competition.
CBZ already owned 36.22% of FMHL after buying 31.22% shares from the National Social Security Authority (NSSA) in September 2023. At that time, NSSA had a 65.53% stake in FMHL.
According to Zimbabwe Stock Exchange rules, once CBZ reached this level of ownership, they had to make an offer to buy the remaining shares from other shareholders.
So, CBZ’s total stake in FMHL was 36.22%, including their previous 5% ownership. In a statement issued on Wednesday, CBZ said:
Further to previous cautionary statements issued in respect of a potential acquisition of a complementary business in the financial sector, the last of which was issued on November 4, 2024, the directors of CBZ Holdings Limited wish to advise all shareholders and the investing public that the company received a decision from the Competition and Tariff Commission (CTC) on December 9, 2024 in respect in of the potential acquisition.
The CTC set various conditions for approval of the transaction and having considered the nature of the conditions, the directors have decided that company will no longer proceed with the transaction.
Accordingly, shareholders and the investing public are hereby advised that the company will no longer be proceeding with the acquisition of a complimentary business as previously announced. No further announcements will be made in respect of this issue.