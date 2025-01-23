Chinese Miner Pulls Gun On Zimbabwean Worker Demanding Unpaid Wages

Videos show a man, believed to be Dube, shouting, “I want my money! I want my money!” before the situation escalates. Reports claim Dube was owed $600 in unpaid wages.

Caston Matewu, MP for Marondera Central, condemned the incident on X and called for the arrest of the Chinese nationals involved.

The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) criticized Chinese miners, saying local people suffer inhumane treatment from them. ZCTU said on X:

We are outraged by the continued unbecoming behaviour of the Chinese. No worker deserves such inhuman treatment. [The Police] & other authorities need to reign in these brutes lest workers resort to self-help measures to defend themselves.

However, in a statement, Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments claimed that Dube disregarded instructions, took an excavator without authorisation, and threatened supervisors by attempting to run them over. The statement reads:

Liu Haifeng fired a warning shot into the air, taking into account firearm safety procedures and without harming anyone. During a physical altercation, Dube stabbed and seriously injured Liu Haifeng, who was later hospitalised.

The company added that Dube was restrained by other employees and handed over to the police without injury.

However, the video showed at least three Chinese nationals huddled over Dube, with one kneeling on his back and pointing a gun at his head. The others were applying restraints on Dube.

There was also a large amount of blood on the soil nearby, although it was not clear from the video who was bleeding.

