Farai Jere, Lifa Ncube Leave PSL After Terms Expire

Premier Soccer League (PSL) Chairman Farai Jere and Vice Chairman Lifa Ncube have stepped down after their terms of office expired on 31 December 2024.
In a statement on Thursday, 23 January, the PSL announced that the remaining members of the PSL Emergency Committee, Masimba Chihowa, Moses Maunganidze, and Isaiah Mupfurutsa, will manage the League’s affairs until elections are held to fill the positions. The statement reads:
The Premier Soccer League (PSL) wishes to inform all stakeholders that, following a resolution by the Board of Governors during an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 19 December 2024, the PSL Chairman, Hon Farai Jere and Vice Chairman, Mr Lifa Ncube have stepped down from their respective positions. This follows the expiration of their terms of office on 31 December 2024.Feedback
The Board of Governors also resolved to entrust the remaining members of the PSL Emergency Committee, namely Messrs Masimba Chihowa, Moses Maunganidze and Isaiah Mupfurutsa with the responsibility of running the League’s affairs until elections are conducted to fill these positions.
We would like to thank Hon Jere and Mr Ncube for their unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership throughout their tenure. We wish them the best in their future endeavours.
We assure all stakeholders that the PSL Emergency Committee will manage the league’s operations effectively during this period of transition.
