Farai Jere, Lifa Ncube Leave PSL After Terms Expire

The Board of Governors also resolved to entrust the remaining members of the PSL Emergency Committee, namely Messrs Masimba Chihowa, Moses Maunganidze and Isaiah Mupfurutsa with the responsibility of running the League’s affairs until elections are conducted to fill these positions.

We would like to thank Hon Jere and Mr Ncube for their unwavering dedication and exceptional leadership throughout their tenure. We wish them the best in their future endeavours.

We assure all stakeholders that the PSL Emergency Committee will manage the league’s operations effectively during this period of transition.

