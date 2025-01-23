Masvingo Armed Robbers Sentenced To 125 Years In Prison Each
Three armed robbers linked to 14 armed robbery cases in Masvingo have received long sentences. One robber was sentenced to 95 years, while the other two received 125 years each.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the trio—Clever Svuure (28), Vusumuzi Bhebhe (25), and Yasin Joseph (21)—committed a series of robberies in Masvingo.
Nyathi said the three were arrested in Masvingo after Police received information linking them to the robbery cases. He added:
The arrests led to the recovery of a Mazda Axela vehicle, registration number AEQ 0533, various cellphones, groceries, solar panels and various household goods.
The trio were linked to 14 armed robbery cases including the one which occurred on 15th January 2025 at around 0035 hours at a house in Clipsham View, Masvingo where the Mazda Axela vehicle, registration number AEQ 0533, USD 20.00 cash, a laptop and three cellphones were stolen, and another robbery case which occurred on the same day at around 0350 hours at a house at Lot A Victoria Range, Masvingo where the complainant was attacked with a machete before two cellphones, cash and valuables were stolen.
Commissioner Nyathi said the trio appeared at Masvingo Regional Magistrate Court on 22 January 2025, where they were convicted and sentenced.
Clever Svuure was sentenced to 95 years in prison, while Vusumuzi Bhebhe and Yasin Joseph received 125 years each.
Nyathi also praised the public and the judiciary for ensuring that the robbers were brought to justice.