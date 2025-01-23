Masvingo Armed Robbers Sentenced To 125 Years In Prison Each

5 minutes ago Thu, 23 Jan 2025 13:53:49 GMT

Three armed robbers linked to 14 armed robbery cases in Masvingo have received long sentences. One robber was sentenced to 95 years, while the other two received 125 years each.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the trio—Clever Svuure (28), Vusumuzi Bhebhe (25), and Yasin Joseph (21)—committed a series of robberies in Masvingo.

Nyathi said the three were arrested in Masvingo after Police received information linking them to the robbery cases. He added:

