Mthuli Warns U.S. Withdrawal From WHO Could Hurt Zimbabwe's HIV/AIDS Programmes
Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube expressed concern on Wednesday that a US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation could lead to aid cuts for countries like Zimbabwe, which are heavily affected by HIV/AIDS.
President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the US withdrawal after his second-term inauguration on Monday.
During an online briefing from Davos, where he was attending the World Economic Forum, Ncube said the withdrawal could signal cuts in health aid to countries like Zimbabwe. He said:
Any country with an HIV/Aids challenge will be impacted. This is a concern, a fear we are expressing.
According to Reuters, Zimbabwe receives over US$200 million annually from the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR).
Since 2006, the US government has given Zimbabwe over US$1.7 billion to strengthen health systems and support people living with HIV, according to the US embassy in Harare.
PEPFAR contributes nearly US$90 million annually to support salaries and incentives for healthcare workers, as well as funding HIV and viral load testing, prevention, cervical cancer screening, and tuberculosis treatment.
Zimbabwe is struggling to fund its public health system. The government introduced a sugar tax on beverages last year to raise funds for cancer treatment. This year, they introduced another tax on fast food. Said Ncube:
We need to scale up our funding for health. The earmarked taxes should be directed towards health as we build our capacity to fill the gap should any funding recede.