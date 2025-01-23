Mthuli Warns U.S. Withdrawal From WHO Could Hurt Zimbabwe's HIV/AIDS Programmes

6 minutes ago Thu, 23 Jan 2025 08:57:29 GMT

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube expressed concern on Wednesday that a US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation could lead to aid cuts for countries like Zimbabwe, which are heavily affected by HIV/AIDS.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the US withdrawal after his second-term inauguration on Monday.

During an online briefing from Davos, where he was attending the World Economic Forum, Ncube said the withdrawal could signal cuts in health aid to countries like Zimbabwe. He said:

Feedback