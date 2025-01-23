Muswere Castigates Church Leaders For Opposing The Extension Of Mnangagwa's Term

Muswere claimed ZHOCD consists of donor-funded individuals pretending to represent the Church in Zimbabwe.

He reminded Christian leaders that ZANU PF is the political establishment that delivered freedom of expression and religion. The statement reads:

The politically broad-based call to extend the Presidential term of office beyond 2028 remains a rightful and unquestionable obligation for Parliament, the Party of Zimbabwe’s permanent national democratic revolution -ZANU PF and other legitimate political stakeholders to this matter.

Parliamentarians from the cross-sectional divide of political parties represent the views and interests of their electorate.

Submissions by Honourable Members of Parliament reflect the aspirations of those who voted the constituencies they were elected to serve.

The Parliament is not answerable to narrow, sectoral and regime- change donor funding antics by a paltry conglomerate of civil society entrepreneurs purporting to represent the views of the Church in Zimbabwe.

In the same vein, such Western donor organisations need not to be reminded that ZANU PF is a political establishment which delivered freedom of expression and freedom of religion among many other rights we all enjoy today.

Likewise, the ZANU PF-led Government still ferociously defends freedom of worship for all Zimbabweans most of which are not affiliated to the Zimbabwe Heads of Christian Denominations (ZHCD) outfit.

However, it is crucial for ZANU PF’s godly existential values not to be abused by minority entities and individuals bent on misrepresenting the cordial relationship which the state and the church enjoy.

The proposal to move a motion on the Presidential Term Limit Extension will follow the provisions of the law.

It must be emphasized that the Constitution will remain centrifugal throughout this process with no iota of infractions.