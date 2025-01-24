Cambridge Withholds O-Level Results After Knowstics Academy Fails To Pay Exam Fees

The purpose of this communique is to advise parents and stakeholders that British Council has not released the Form Four Cambridge results due to the fact that the former management of the school appear to have embezzled the examination fees. The examination fees paid by the parents were not remitted to the British Council.

I have been having meetings with the officials of British Council, and was hoping to resolve the matter so that they could release the results today (January 16) at 9am, but we ended up spending the entire day having discussions with the officials, and up to now (11pm), I am still waiting to get their final position regarding release of the results…

The reason for the delay in communicating this matter to the parents and stakeholders was due to the fact that I believed the matter was under control, given that I negotiated the release of the Advanced Level results.

The British Council released the A-Level results and was expecting that they were going to do the same with the O-Level results, especially after we had a long meeting with the officials, after which I subsequently effected a part payment of the outstanding amount.