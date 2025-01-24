Chinese National Stabbed In Lower Gweru

Kholwani Dube (38) stabbed a Chinese national with an okapi knife on the leg after a labour dispute while the Chinese national pointed a firearm at Khowani Dube.

Both the Zimbabwean national and Chinese national are facing criminal charges.

Videos on social media show a man, believed to be Dube, shouting, “I want my money! I want my money!” before the situation escalates. Reports say Dube was owed $600 in unpaid wages by his Chinese employers.

Dube is an excavator operator for Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments, a Chinese-owned company.

The video shows at least three Chinese nationals over Dube, with one kneeling on his back and pointing a gun at his head. The others were restraining him.

There was a lot of blood on the ground, but it was unclear who was bleeding.

Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments released a statement on 21 January claiming that Dube disregarded instructions, took an excavator without authorisation, and threatened supervisors by trying to run them over. The statement reads:

In the morning hours, Kholwani Dube, an excavator operator employed at Bijou Farm in Gweru, was observed repeatedly disregarding instructions from his supervisors on a construction site. In accordance with company policies and Zimbabwean Labour Laws, Mr. Dube was warned and subsequently suspended from his duties pending a formal investigation into the matter. At approximately 16:00 on the same day, it was reported that Mr. Dube robbed the keys to excavator (Equipment No. 28) from the other driver and drove the vehicle towards supervisors Mr. Hu and Mr. Chen, exhibiting behaviour that posed a serious threat. Despite their efforts to intervene safely, Mr. Dube’s actions necessitated immediate reporting to the Farm Manager, Mr. Liu Haifeng, and his deputy, Mr. Huo Haopeng. Dube even attempted to run over the manager LIU Haifeng with the excavator all this while putting other employees and assets at risk. Farm manager fired a warning shot into the sky, taking into account all firearm handling and safety procedures and without harming anyone. During the skirmish, Deputy farm manager HUO Haopeng contacted the police at Gweru Rural Police Station who were unfortunately unable to respond immediately due to transport challenges. Dube then suddenly attacked LIU Haifeng who then defended himself out of instinct, grabbing the driver by the collar. The two were embroiled in a fistfight in which five other employees broke up. It was during the fistfight that Dube stabbed and seriously injured LIU Haifeng on his left leg. Fellow employees disarmed Dube. LIU Haifeng was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, while other employees took the driver to the police. Dube was not injured in the process and is currently in police custody. No other employees were injured. We also regret to state that some publications rushed to publish inaccurate versions of the incident in what appears to be yet another attack on Chinese investors in Zimbabwe using false information. We also take this opportunity to urge the media to verify facts and report accurately without bias. Our company is a law-abiding company and remains committed to best labour and business practices which employ legal conflict resolution strategies. We are also committed to being a part of building Zimbabwe in the productive sectors and creating employment for thousands of Zimbabweans.

