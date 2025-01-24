Govt Intervenes In Knowstics Academy Exam Fee Dispute

In an interview with The Herald, Moyo said the government has stepped in to help the students. Said Moyo:

At the moment, I am in contact with the judicial manager because the school was placed under judicial management after they filed for insolvency. Buy Samsung, itel, Redmi smartphones in Zimbabwe WhatsApp: +263715068543 I have dispatched my officials to the school to talk to the judicial manager and also to talk to the directors of the school. We also needed to engage the British Council and they came to my office two days ago and they were saying that they could release the results only if the directors of the school had paid. However, that disadvantages our students.

Knowstics Academy O-Level candidates registered for an average of 10 subjects. Science subjects cost US$136 each, and other subjects cost US$122 each.

The results scandal emerged just a month after Knowstics Academy was placed under corporate rescue to improve its operations and reputation.

The school expects the results to be released before Monday. However, the British Council of Zimbabwe has asserted that they will not release the results until the school pays the remaining US$22,000, citing a breach of contract.

On Thursday, Chengetai Mujakachi, the regional head of communications for the British Council in Sub-Saharan Africa, said Knowstics Academy must pay the money. Said Mujakachi:

Knowstics Academy is in breach of contract with the British Council and there is a total of US$22 000 in outstanding examination fees, which have not been paid by the school’s management to the British Council. Despite several assurances from the corporate rescuer overseeing the school’s operations, full payment remains outstanding and no assurance of dates for payment has been received. We continue to engage with the school’s corporate rescuer and are urging payment of the US$22 000 in fees owing.

The school’s corporate rescue practitioner, Bhudhama Chikamhi, said they are still trying to negotiate for the release of the results. He said:

Yes, indeed, several candidates can’t access their O-Level Cambridge results because the previous management appears to have embezzled exam fees amounting to over US$41 000, and the British Council is saying it will only release the results when they have been fully paid. Unfortunately, around 40 students are still stranded, yet they are supposed to be preparing for the beginning of Lower Sixth classes next Monday, and their results are yet to be released.

Tags

Leave a Comment