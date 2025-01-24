Shop Owner Charged Over The Murder Of His Wife And Her Cousin

5 minutes ago Fri, 24 Jan 2025 14:30:39 GMT

Thulani Ncube, a 42-year-old shop owner at Nyimo Business Centre, appeared before the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, facing two counts of murder.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from a tragic incident that occurred on January 16, 2025, at the Nyimo Business Centre.

Ncube is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Nyengeterayi Chakauya (42), and her cousin, Canaan Shumba (32), following a heated confrontation over drinking beer at Ncube’s house.

Feedback