Shop Owner Charged Over The Murder Of His Wife And Her Cousin
Thulani Ncube, a 42-year-old shop owner at Nyimo Business Centre, appeared before the Kadoma Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, facing two counts of murder.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the charges stem from a tragic incident that occurred on January 16, 2025, at the Nyimo Business Centre.
Ncube is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Nyengeterayi Chakauya (42), and her cousin, Canaan Shumba (32), following a heated confrontation over drinking beer at Ncube’s house.
The NPA alleges that Ncube first shot and killed Shumba on the spot. He then reportedly chased after Nyengeterayi and fatally shot her behind their cottage before fleeing the scene.
Ncube was later apprehended on a bus at Kadoma’s Waverly terminus, where a pistol was recovered from his satchel.
The accused shop owner will return to court on February 4 for a routine remand hearing.