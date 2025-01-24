South African Man Allegedly Fled To Zimbabwe After The Brutal Murder Of His Wife

Police reported that the vehicle’s owner had been missing since Friday, with a case registered at Moroka police station in Gauteng. Said Ledwaba:

Police rushed to the scene and found the vehicle at the residence. The owner (of the house) explained that he had kept the bakkie in his yard with permission from the male owner, who had borrowed a large amount of cash and indicated he intended to cross the border to Zimbabwe for spiritual assistance due to issues at his workplace.

Police investigations revealed that the vehicle’s owner was with a man when he dropped off the Ford Ranger on January 17 at around 10 PM.

During their preliminary investigations, police found bloodstains inside the vehicle, two empty rifle cartridges, three empty 9mm pistol cartridges, one fragment of 9mm ammunition, six live 9mm rounds, two black 9mm pistol magazines (one with 15 rounds and one empty), and a pair of black gloves.

A 24-year-old suspect, believed to be involved in the incident, was arrested early Wednesday at his residence in Tshamutumbu.

He was found with two firearms, including a hunting rifle with ammunition, after an intelligence-driven operation by police in Musina.

At the time, the vehicle’s owner and his wife, originally from Mutale in Limpopo, were still missing.

Further investigation led to the discovery of the 29-year-old woman’s body, with multiple gunshot wounds, on Wednesday night, in bushes along the N1 in Kromdraai, Free State. Said Ledwaba:

Preliminary investigation revealed that the husband, who was supposed to be travelling with the deceased, passed the Verkeerdeveli toll gate alone in the same bakkie on January 17. It was at the turn-off in Kromdraai where the woman’s body was discovered.

The provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned the “senseless shooting” that resulted in the woman’s death.

The South African Police Service is searching for the deceased woman’s husband, Dakalo Nemangwele, 34, who they believe can assist in the murder investigation.

