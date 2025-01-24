Two Students Die In Kombi Accident On Way To Collect O-Level Results. One Student Had Six As, Three Bs

Denzel, who had reportedly scored an impressive 6A’s, 3B’s, and a C in his O-Levels was among the promising young minds whose bright futures were tragically cut short.

The injured students were rushed to Mt St Mary’s Hospital for treatment, as authorities at the school confirmed the devastating incident.

A parent who spoke to H-Metro about the tragedy expressed a sense of fear, saying the announcement of children’s academic results has become a daunting task, as people seem to be doing everything in their power to hinder the success of these young learners.

According to the school’s development committee chairman, Mr A. Nyasha, the accident happened at Chizema Shops, just before Mkondwa school, some 15 kilometres before the students’ destination. He said:

Our thoughts are with the families, and friends of our boys who couldn’t make it. This is a very difficult time for everyone in our school community and us as parents. We would like to thank the hospital staff for dedicating all their efforts to saving the lives of our children and that of our fellow parent who was also on board that kombi. I would also want to thank our responsible authorities and the entire teaching staff for promptly responding when the news filtered at school, our kids included. They showed very serious attachment to their former schoolmates. Hope the authorities that be will find ways to console them.

