Chivayo Pledges US$10 Million To ZIFA But Only If Nqobile Magwizi Wins

His track record includes securing multi-million sponsorships for Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC, demonstrating a blend of competence and passion for the sport. Zimbabwe needs this calibre of leadership to transform ZIFA into a world-class institution capable of revitalizing our football legacy.

Chivayo said that if Magwizi wins, he will gift him a brand new 2025 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series worth US$200,000, which he believes is a car befitting the status of a ZIFA President. Added Chivayo:

After Mr Magwizi takes office, with his authority I will also motivate the newly elected Board members and all Councillors countrywide, each of them will also receive brand new vehicles, details of which I will disclose at a later stage.

Chivayo also pledged US$10 million in cash to sponsor ZIFA and spearhead the revival of football administration in Zimbabwe. He said:

These funds will be strategically directed towards grassroots development, operational excellence and the sport’s commercialization. Further details of this sponsorship will however only be finalized and disclosed after Magwizi’s victory and the inauguration of the new Board.

Chivayo said he will only provide financial contributions to ZIFA if Magwizi is elected as the undisputed ZIFA President.

Chivayo donated US$1 million to ZIFA in 2015 under the leadership of Phillip Chiyangwa.

The businessman’s pledge to fund the association again has elated some football stakeholders, who believe Magwizi’s presidency could herald a new era of stability and progress for the game in Zimbabwe.

However, the prospect of Chivayo’s involvement has also raised concerns among some football lovers, who are wary of the businessman’s true motives.

There is a belief that people close to the country’s political leadership, like Chivayo, may not have the genuine interests of football at heart but rather seek to exert control over the sport as part of a broader agenda.

