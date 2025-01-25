Dry Spell Forecast For Southern, Western Zimbabwe Regions Until Monthend
The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted a reduction in rainfall activity over the southern and western parts of Zimbabwe from Saturday, January 25, to Friday, January 31, 2025.
These regions, which are often prone to drought, can expect drier conditions in the coming week.
In a weather advisory issued on Friday evening, the MSD said that Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South provinces will experience a decrease in rainfall until the end of the month. The Met Department said:
Moisture from the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is being pushed further north of the country resulting in the northern and eastern areas of the country (Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Mashonaland East, and Manicaland Provinces) expected to have thundershowers; while, Masvingo, Midlands, Bulawayo Metropolitan, and all Matabeleland Provinces are anticipated to be mostly sunny and hot conditions due the circulation of relatively dry air over the southwestern parts of Zimbabwe.