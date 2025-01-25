Dry Spell Forecast For Southern, Western Zimbabwe Regions Until Monthend

4 minutes ago Sat, 25 Jan 2025 14:07:32 GMT

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has predicted a reduction in rainfall activity over the southern and western parts of Zimbabwe from Saturday, January 25, to Friday, January 31, 2025.

These regions, which are often prone to drought, can expect drier conditions in the coming week.

In a weather advisory issued on Friday evening, the MSD said that Bulawayo Metropolitan, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland North, and Matabeleland South provinces will experience a decrease in rainfall until the end of the month. The Met Department said:

