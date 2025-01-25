HEXCO October/November 2024 Exam Results Out

6 minutes ago Sat, 25 Jan 2025 07:31:25 GMT

The results of the October/November 2024 National Foundation Certificate (NFC) to Higher National Diploma (HND) examinations conducted by the Higher Education Examinations Council (HEXCO) are now available.

HEXCO centres can start collecting results from their respective regions on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

On Friday, Professor Fanuel Tagwira, Permanent Secretary for Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, announced a significant improvement in the pass rate, with 67 per cent of students achieving success.

