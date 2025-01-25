Nick Mangwana: Foreigners Should Be Barred From Owning Guns In Zimbabwe

In Gweru, Liu Haifeng of Ming Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments claimed he felt threatened by local Kholwani Dube, whom he pointed a gun at.

In a post on X, marked as his personal view, Mangwana questioned whether Zimbabweans residing in other countries are granted the same privilege of obtaining licensed firearms as foreign nationals living in Zimbabwe. He said:

In Zimbabwe, we don’t have a culture of brandishing guns like some wannabe gangsters. We have a culture of responsible gun ownership. Let’s revisit the idea of foreigners owning firearms. I don’t believe Zimbabweans living in foreign countries can easily get firearms licenses there.

Commenting on the Lower Gweru incident, the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG) expressed concern over the escalating use of firearms by Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe. It said:

The CNRG is deeply disturbed by the escalating use of firearms by Chinese nationals in Zimbabwe to settle labour disputes. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, including a case where two Chinese nationals were deported for abusing a mineworker at Makanga Mine in Bindura.

In September 2024, Cai Yulong, a Chinese national operating Stone Steel Blue Mine in Zhombe, was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the murder of a miner, injuring another, and assaulting a third person.

Cai appeared before the High Court in Gokwe, facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and assault.

He was convicted and sentenced to 30 years for murder and an additional 5 years for attempted murder. Both sentences will run concurrently.

For the assault charge, he was fined US$100 or, in default, 1 month imprisonment.

