Two Suspects Flee Chitungwiza Magistrates' Court In Handcuffs
Police have launched a manhunt for two suspects who escaped custody at Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the incident. He appealed to the public for any information that could lead to the suspects’ arrest. He said:
On the 23rd day of January 2025 at around 1030hrs and at Chitungwiza Magistrates’ Court the two accused persons namely Mawire Tendai NR unknown aged 30 years of number 64 Dengu Street, Zengeza 1 and Alex Mubayi NR unknown of number 4 Mbira Street, Zengeza, escaped from lawful custody.Feedback
Circumstances are that on the 21st of December 2025 at 0900hrs the first accused person Tendai Mawire was detained at ZRP St Mary’s on a case of theft where he was accused of stealing a Samsung cell phone worth US$60 which is under case number: CR 479/01/25 and the second accused was detained on a case of theft where he was accused of stealing a pushing tray, blankets and a base bed worth US$145-00 under case number: CR 493/01/25.
Chakanza said on January 23, the investigating officer Cst Bhero booked the two accused persons in court. He added:
When they were at the court house the two accused persons, who were jointly handcuffed by a single pair of handcuffs on each hand, were instructed to sit on a bench whilst the officer was having the cases vetted by the prosecutors.
The accused persons took advantage of the situation and walked out of the courtroom unnoticed.
